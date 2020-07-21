Touts, residents scoop fuel from tanker at Edo/ Delta boundary

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Hundreds of Persons including suspected touts and residents of Ologbo town along Sapele road sharing boundary between Edo/Delta State, on monday threw cautions to the wind to scoop fuel from 33,000 tanker load which fell at the deplorable spot on the expressway.

Eyewitness Richard Eseogbo who spoke to Journalists at the scene of the incident, said that the 33,000 load tanker fell while struggling to have its way out of the deplorable spot on the Federal highway.

Benin- Sapele- Warri expressway in the last two years has been in deplorable state with several failed portions thereby making it difficult for motorists, especially commercial vehicles and long ones to drive through easily without difficulties of either trapped or fall into deep gullies created by the continued rainfall and erosion menace on the road.

Sources said that the 33, 000 tanker load with fuel crashed into the deepest cut holes, leaving it to fall with the fuel gushing out from the tank, a situation that attracted some suspected touts and residents of Ologbo town to the scene amidst tight security to be scooping from the tank in their drums and Jerry cans into the bush.

