Top UN official, Abia gov, others eulogise Abba kyari

By Egena Sunday Ode

Edward Kallon, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, United Nations System in Nigeria, has expressed condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Pubilicty, Femi Adesina.

In a letter of condolence to the President, quoted in the statement by Adesina, the top UN official said: ‘’Malam Abba Kyari’s dedication, patriotism, and service to your presidency and to Nigeria stood him out as a trustworthy aide and confidant. These qualities he exhibited to his last days, and I join you in taking solace in the fact that he passed away in the full service to this great nation.’’

In the same vein, according to the statement, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State described the late Chief of Staff as ‘’a man of very solid character, extra-ordinary administrator cum corporate executive, a politician par excellence, who stood firmly for what he believed in.’’

The Abia governor said Kyari’s death has once again brought to the fore, the severity of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives globally and in Nigeria, the statement noted.

The statement said the Lead Administrator of Buharists HangOut (BHO), Dr Uche Diala similarly noted that Kyari’s death was a painful reminder of the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and a clarion call for every Nigerian to cooperate with the authorities and observe all precautionary and preventive measures against the virus.

‘’May the soul of Mallam Abba Kyari and the souls of all Nigerians including health workers who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic rest in peace,’’ Diala said in a statement commiserating with the President, the Federal government, the Kyari family and the government and people of Borno State.

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Tunde Adediran also penned a tribute to the late Chief of Staff, in a condolence message to President Buhari, according to the statement by Adesina.

‘’The death of Malam Abba Kyari on active national service is a devastating blow to our dear country and undeniably a huge personal loss to you (President Buhari).

‘’It is indeed a national loss as it is a further depletion of our nation’s human resource assets, particularly at this critical time that we are confronted with a major crisis in our national life when his valuable services are most needed by the presidency,” he said.

The statement also noted that the Nigerian Stock Exchange through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oscar Onyema, equally commiserated with the President, saying we join the good citizens of this country to offer our condolences to Your Excellency, as you mourn a patriot and close friend.’’

On behalf of the National Council and Management of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the CEO prayed the almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and admit him into Al-Jannah

‘’Mallam Kyari before his demise was very supportive of the business of The Exchange. He was committed to The Nigeria Project and contributed his quota in private and public sector service over the years, culminating in his role as your trusted Chief of Staff since August 2015.

‘’It was in the course of his dedicated service to our country, that he contracted the Corona virus (COVID-19), which led to his untimely death,’’ Onyema said.

Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, former Minister of Budget and National Planning, also condoled with the President on the demise of his Chief of Staff, the statement noted.

