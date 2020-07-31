Timi Frank alleges Buhari silent over $2.5bn stolen crude

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank on Thursday expressed concern over alleged silence by the President, General Muhammadu Buhari-led regime’s concerning the $2.5billion stolen crude oil.

Frank claimed that documents recently uncovered showed how 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light Crude, valued at $2.5 billion, was stolen and sold in China by some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly in connivance with top functionaries of the Buhari’s regime.

Frank who made the allegations in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said that the failure of the presidency to condemn the heinous crime and act to bring the conspirators to book can only point to tacit support by the Federal Government.

The activist lamented that his earlier call on General Buhari to sack, arrest and prosecute government officials responsible for the reprehensible act fell on deaf ears.

He insisted that the silence of Buhari and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, over the international embarrassment is a direct insult on Nigerians.

Frank vowed to mobilize both local and international mass protests against the federal government if it refuses to act, to ensure that “this crime against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, perpetuated by influential members of the present regime is not swept under the carpet as usual.”

Frank said: “It is almost a month since this international scandal against top officials of the present administration became public knowledge, yet, no action or reaction from the Federal Government as to seeking redress and sanction against perpetrators and their collaborators.”

He, however, called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), other labour unions and prominent Civil Society Organisations to speak up against what he described called looting of public treasury in the country.

