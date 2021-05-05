National News

Ticket-racketeering: House ask NRC to strengthen internal mechanism

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
PDP rejects FG’s setting up of Center for Control of Small Arms
Next Article
Police arrest man with human head, hand in Kwara
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
421 Following 4.6K Followers
Buhari’s opponents plotting to destabilize Nigeria -Presidency https://t.co/ZvfcPKdea5
12 hours ago
Insecurity: Atiku seeks recall of nation’s military veterans by FG https://t.co/F75lIXwB3b
12 hours ago
Insecurity: Tiv youths want Ortom to collaborate with FG https://t.co/L8KKG5NPSw
12 hours ago
EFCC nabs 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi https://t.co/wdsAGmZ6P5
12 hours ago
FG extends NIN-SIM linkage to June 30 https://t.co/uCNaLUbgCb
12 hours ago
We Are Social Too