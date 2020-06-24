Those seeking Magu’s removal, not wishing Buhari well in his anti-graft war, says Nwanyanwu

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has disclosed that those pushing for the removal of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are doing so with a view to reversing the gains recorded so far under the anti corruption fight by the President Muhammadu Buharii’s administration.

Nwanyanwu however quickly advised President Buhari to ignore the calls for the removal of Magu, describing those making the calls as enemies of progress.

The Chairman of ZLP suggested the EFCC Chief should be allowed to complete the good job he is doing in the interest of the nation.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, Nwanyanwu said, “In the last few days you must have read about fathom allegations against the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

“As a political party and as an individual, we are determined to ensure that those who stole from this country must be made to return such, and that has been the patriotic step we have taken.

“Whoever is doing well in this fight against corruption under the EFCC, we will support.

“We are not ashamed of doing it, our course is justice and we will continue to push it.

“I have heard so many allegations against the EFCC boss, but he who asserts must prove.

“One of the things they raised was that he has disposed off properties, but I am telling you now on my honor and integrity that Magu has not sold one property.

“The things EFCC sold were things seized before his assumption of office; trucks in Port Harcout, for instance. The Federal Ministry of Works was called to assess it after which they gave ridiculous prices and later sold them.

“But for those things he has recovered, go to zone 6, you will see several exotic cars parked, rotting away.

“You remember there was a time they picked over 40 exotic cars in a particular compound, they are still there.

“These things are scattered all over the country. It was like that because there was a problem whether the Attorney General will sell or EFCC. That was the problem.

“He has not sold anything. I am saying so because I was involved subtly. Because as we are also supporting him, we are monitoring him.

“Again, there was an instance where he was accused of under-disclosure of an amount and when they got to the bank they got higher than that. If you have gotten lower than that, then it would raise questions.

“The truth is that those who have been investigated and are due for courts are ready now to take their own pound of flesh and we know them.

“They are the ones putting these monies together to influence government functionaries. But they can’t prove it.

“The president knows that this fight against corruption is the only thing going for his government and they want to truncate it.

“I will advice the President to call on Magu to sit with him one on one. He should ask Magu the whereabouts of all these monies scattered in the banks all over the world, running into hundreds of billions of naira that are on PND (post no debit) including funds in foreign currencies.

“I am from Imo state and I know the billions of naira stolen from our treasury. It pains me and my heart bleeds.

“These are the assignments that Magu must conclude, unless the President will say, okay, all of you that have stolen, go home and sin no more.

“Then we say bye-bye to the fight against corruption. I have just given you one state where I have come from, and in this particular state, we can pinpoint where he put the money.

“Magu has finished his investigation, ditto in other states, ditto some former ministers. So they don’t want to see him have a date in court with them.

“Mind you, I am not trying to say that anybody is indispensable, but Magu has gone too far.

“He has recorded successes, he is not listening to corrupt Nigerians. A man that has achieved over one thousands convictions, recovered over eight hundred billion naira cash, which the president recently acknowledged.

“These things would be reversed if Magu is removed from office. That is what they want to achieve by that time corruption would have succeeded in fighting back.

“That is why the president should send his name to the senate for confirmation so that you would have given him teeth to bite. For now Ibrahim Magu is the best man for the job”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...