Think of next generation instead of next election, Emir Sanusi tells politicians

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has called on politicians in Nigeria to shift their focus from next election towards building the future of the next generation.

The emir made the call at a book presentation on the biography of late business mogul, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Dankabo, written by Professor

Balarabe Maikaba, held at Bayero University Kano, yesterday.

According to Sanusi, it is high time for politicians, especially in northern Nigeria to think beyond four-year term and build the future of millions of out-of-school children in the area of education and economy.

“Election is now over. So, our politicians should stop thinking of next election. You rather think of next generation. How do you imagine the future of these millions out-of-school children would be if they are not given proper education?

“After your generation, how would these out-of-school children and our teeming youth that engage in thuggery and drug abuse become professors and doctors and tackle the problems of the north if you don’t build their future now?

“Therefore, as you have collected your certificates of return, focus on how to build alright future for our children and youth, otherwise, northern Nigeria will continually to be backward,” Sanusi said

The monarch also called on the politicians to emulate the generous lifestyle of late Dankabo, who according to him, was known for helping the poor and downtrodden.

According to Sanusi, politicians had ironically indulged in the habit of stashing money in bank without using it to help the needy, noting that late Dankabo did not stuck money for himself alone.

“Late Dankabo never stashed money in his bank accounts without spending it in providing succour to the society. His generosity is second to none. He was very generous that he always wants to give out what he has to people. I call on the politicians to follow suit,” he said

The monarch also called on the politicians, especially public office holders to be up and doing to build future of the north in order to avoid inevitable decline of the region.

In his goodwill message, Professor Maikaba expressed delight for achieving in publishing the book, which was produced in 237 pages and 11 chapters.

According to Maikaba, the book, titled ‘An Epitome of Generosity, Jarman Kano ‘, A biography of late Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Adamu Dankabo, would educate the young ones on the lifestyle of the business mogul which is worthy of emulation.