Thieves break into UNIBEN hostel, steal 16 mobile phones, laptops

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

Suspected burglary thieves have broke into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) hostel at Ekehuan Campus in Benin City.

The hotel was burgled and raided ‘Block A to Block F students hostel’, were raided by the hoodlums and made away with 16 mobile phones, laptops and other study materials.

The burglars were said to have beat the security at the main entrance of institution and sneaked into the hostel while the students were asleep at 2a.m when the incident occurred on Friday.

A security source said some students of the institution, raised the alarm when he discovered that the main door to their hall of residence was opened after the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. (Mrs.) Benedicta Ehanire declined comment on the incident.

But some the terrified students of the institution who spoke on the incident, described the incident as frightening.

According to them, students are now scared of having either having group discussion on Campus or reading in classes at night.

A female student of the University who identified herself as Miss Ofure said students have their own role to play” in order to check the menace of insecurity on Campus.

“They need to be observant and speak up whenever they notice suspicious movement.

“Regardless of the current state that the Country is going through at the moment, keep your faith alive.

“Everyone this days should be vigilant. Every student should understand that you have a role to play. Make use of students emergency lines that have been made available to them”, she advised.

Another female student who gave her name as Queen Latifia, sued for vigilance and recommended a thorough search of persons into the Campus.

Also speaking, a male student of the School simply identified as Excel, described the incident as one too many.

“It first started at the primary school section of the institution”, he said.

There has been reports of abduction of students and execution by bandits in some parts of Nigeria including Greenfield University students abductions and murder.