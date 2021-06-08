The FCT Minister and security challenges in Abuja

Jamila Musa

Abuja is now regarded generally as the melting pot of Nigeria where everybody can come in and ake advantage of existing opportunities. One of the primary responsibilities of governments is to safeguard the life and properties of its citizenry and Abuja is not an exception. This is so as the government possess military capacity and threat of force which other segments of the society are incapable of. However, this security monopoly trends are fast changing.In a globalised world,preventing violent conflict and building sustainable peace requires complex strategies which includes cooperation with other stakeholders like the civil society groups and staying true to good governance.This is the known strategies of the minister of the Federal capital territtory, Mallam Mohammad Bello,that he has successfully deployed in making Abuja one of the safest capital in the world.

It is true today, that Nigeria which is the most populated country in Africa and arguably its most economically advanced has recently becomes the theater of conflict in Africa.

Recent events in Bamako,Beirut and Nairobi has focused the Minister on the need of deploying workable strategies in making Abuja more safe for its residents.It is good to note that terrorism which hitherto was an experience that is foreign to our country is witnessed daily in our country.Terrorists now attack major cities like Abuja whom they see as attacks of the whole of humanities and the values which they share has been witnessed in Abuja,the seat of power before the administration of Mohammad Bello,as FCT Minister,an experience which the minister prayed should never be allowed to occur again in the FCT

Efforts of this administration in ensuring Abuja security,although focused on many different strategies,is part of his shared response.

Abuja is truely a mega city in the making,it is one of the populated national capital of the world.In light of its history and importance to the national and international economy of the world, the minister wasted no time when he came on board to make Abuja safe for everybody.

Abuja is undergoing its own share of the demographic transition in its history and this is unprecedented.Its urbanisation is increasing as more and more people flock to the capital daily in search of better opportunities and a brighter future.Technological innovations are transforming cities including facilitating greater migration from rural areas into the cities.More robust and affordable transportations networks are enabling people to move easily from rural areas to Abuja.The spread of cellular networks and advances in communicatim facilities in Nigeria have exposed rural dwellers to the allure of Abuja like never before.Changing weather patterns and rise in temperature in rural areas due to climate change are affecting economic and living condition,promting flight to cities.We also see mass migrations due to conflict as endangered population move to cities to raise their families.Abuja is not an exception.

The minister believes that the use of force is the neccessary first step,but cannot be the only step always notes as a policy that nigeria cannot continue to hold on to the use of force to solve its multidimensional security problems especially in the fct.This approach has helped in keeping cuja safe.

The Minister always states and note in his approach to solving the abuja city,s security challenges that urban populations are growing and not the jobs is implementing policies that are neccessary to make jobs available for the youth who normally are the tools for all security chakenges faced today in all societies.

The implementation of the Abuja industrial policy by the Mallam Bello Mohammad administration has gone a long way in encouraging industries in Abuja in employing the teaming youths and this has led to lower crime rates in the city.

His management of the herders and farmers dispute which is the trend in the nation today has made the problems very low in Abuja because of the believe that introduction of the martial security measures will not neccessarily suffice or solve the problems but an economic solution would help in managing this problem and it has in abuja.

The problems of unemployment,poverty,insecurity and extremism have many things to do with governance,over time.We must tackle the issue of poverty to solve at the very bottom our security problems which needs multidimensional approaches.He believes that if we limit the government role under the assumptions that governments spendings is intrinsically unproductive then we thitter ourselves to failure,failures witnessed in many state which has applied the one dimensional approach.

The minister did well in keeping Abuja safe by studying how other capitals chartted their way during their formative years You will see that they do not entrench small government or the purporttedly free markets but .The goverment engaged m massive spending on infrastructure and education.

They also engaged on the implementations of policies that protected their industries and only when they have matured and served their common interest that they started the implementation of the small government policies.This is the trend in the fct.where this minister is known to have spended big m its people thereby limiting insecurities.

The minister has continually as a policy deliberately supported all the security agencies in Abuja.This policy is deliberate as it has tremendious enhanced the spirit of comraderieship between the city,s security personnel and the civil populace.

The minister has taken so many proactive measures to enhance and ensure that Abuja is safe and secure for all.This measures includes and is not limited to the implementation of his administrations cardinal programmes which will ensure that the social security and welfare of the people is first.

The minister is always sincere in acknowledging rather than living in denial that we have issues to deal with in abuja security wise and the administration in conjunction with the civil society groups will be leading this conversation in making lagos safe for all because abuja is very important to the country.

Abuja is acknowledged as the melting point of the nation where anybody can come in with a lot of aspirations and positively expect to do well because it is a city that gives hope to a lot of nigerians.So the minister knows that he cannot afford anything to happen here.So with every sense of commitment he has ensure that the city is safe and secure for all.

The minister has made extensive pronoucement in this regard.So,it is not only about talk or film shows but he has from time to time rolled out measures in this regard.He has committed himself to supporting all the security agencies to boost their morale in making abuja safe.

Some of the measures the administration has taken includes the issue of motorcycle in systematic order and to make it have a human face and provide credible alternative because he cannot throw the baby away with the bath water.

This alternatives are systematically and pragmatically fashioned out to make Abuja residents sleep with their two eyes closed.He has also severally appeal to citizens who have buildings that are uncompleted or abandon to get proffessional security company to take them over so that they can monitor and police them well instead of leaving them open to criminals as hideouts.

Jamila Musa wrote in from

Abuja