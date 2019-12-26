Textile workers applaud FG over release of Dasuki, Sowore

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The General Secretary of National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN Comrade Issa Aremu has expressed delight over the release of convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki

He stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The Union noted that it is commendable that Department of State Services has finally complied with the court orders directing it to release some detainees .

Aremu said with this singular move it should be assumed that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has resumed duties as the chief law officer of the Federation.

” Better late than never. Nigeria has achieved much in quantitative terms, with hundreds of elections, thousands of elected officials at Executive and legislative branches. But there is still huge deficit of democratic culture.

“It is time to have quality control of Nigeria’s democratic process. Authoritarianism has manifested itself in Nigeria through long years of military rule marked by absence of debate, patience, accountability, intimidation, disregard of civil rights, and non-chalance about due process, and the rule of law, by both some state and non-state actors alike.

” We must therefore encourage a new Democratic culture that allows for unfettered abiding faith in democratic process.

“The burden is on all the state security agencies to allow unfettered judicial process while the released detainees must prove their innocence of the charges against them.

” On the whole, 20 years of democracy task all Nigerians to reinvent a new politics of civic responsibility in which all citizens must shoulder in an organized and disciplined way to demand for free and fair elections and above all accountability from elected officials, failing which we should replace them at election year.

“Indeed it is the insufficiency of democracy that denies Nigeria the much needed economic and social development. The challenge therefore is more democracy, not less.

” The challenge is to deepen democratic process through all inclusive respect for the rule of law, which must start in the new year with the implementation of the new Minimum wage law by both private and public sector employers,” the statement reads.