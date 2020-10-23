TETFund unveils defence subcommittee on research

Share This





















From: Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has unveiled a 13-man Defence and Security Research and Development Subcommittee to lead efforts on collaborative research in defence and operations.

Speaking during the event at the Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, and Prof Suleiman Bogoro stressed the need for the army to intensify research on defence, innovation and technology.

Bogoro noted that the defence and military sectors of any nation cannot proceed in the 21st century by protecting its citizens through any other means except by injecting innovation which is perfected through research and development.

While stating that in the past, warfare was on the field, the TETFund boss noted that warfare has gone digital and nuclear, which means injection of time, technology and innovation.

“And today, unlike what we would have thought about immediately post-independence, we saw the military by the colours of the uniform they wore and the beautiful berets, but I tell you contemporary military is known and associated with contemporary innovations,” he said.

He disclosed that the TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee, which is chaired by Prof Njiddah Gadzama, has vice chairmen drawn from the industry, academia, and government in line with the triple helix concept.

According to him, the Nigerian academic community who are natural leaders in research globally, historically have been travelling with one hand for too long, adding that this time they want research to solve problems of Nigeria’s economy, technology and multiple issues.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee, Gadzama, said no country has made it without strong research and development component of the government.

He described the army as a special group he was happy to tag along in research efforts, adding that the 160 members of the standing committee are highly specialised people put together.

While stating that if a national research and development foundation is recommended and created, the military would enjoy it tremendously, he added that if the foundation was formed long time ago, 1965 for example, today the country would be reaping huge benefits.

