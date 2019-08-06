TETFUND reckons with Edo University on research, devt

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has finally admitted Edo University, Iyamho, among Nigerian government-owned tertiary institutions for research and infrastructure development support.

The Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Elias aaBator, disclosed this at a Ceremony in May 2019.

Bagoro was represented by Barr. Ifiok Ukim, Director Strategic Planning and Development on the occasion.

He said the approval was granted to the institution’s request by the TETFund Board of Trustees months ago.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, expressed appreciation on behalf of the management of the University.