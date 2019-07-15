Tetfund disburses N208billion for teritary institutions for 2019 intervention

Share This





















Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO) has revealed that one in ten children will not complete primary school in 2030 in sub Sahara Africa.

According to the new UNESCO projections prepared for the UN High-level Political Forum, the world will fail its education commitments without a rapid acceleration of progress.

The report added that in 2030, when all children should be in school, one in six aged 6-17 will still be excluded.

Its explained that many children are still dropping out: by 2030, 40% will still not be completing secondary education at current rates, rising to 50% in sub-Saharan Africa.

The warned that without a rapid acceleration, one in ten children in sub-Saharan Africa will not even be completing primary school by the deadline.

However, the new global education goal, SDG 4, called on countries to ensure that children are not only going to school but also learning, yet the proportion of trained teachers in sub-Saharan Africa has been falling since 2000.

UNESCO stressed that by 2030, learning rates are expected to stagnate in middle-income countries and Latin America, and drop by almost a third in Francophone African countries.

Its noted that without rapid acceleration, globally, 20% of young people and 30% of adults will still be unable to read by the deadline.

The report stated that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasized leaving no-one behind yet , noting that only 6% of the poorest 20% complete upper secondary school in sub-Saharan Africa, compared to 48% of the richest.

The report calculated in 2015 that there was a $39 billion annual finance gap to reach the goal and yet aid to education has stagnated since 2010.

In addition, currently less than half of countries are providing the data needed to monitor progress towards the goal. “Countries need to face up to their commitments,” said the Director of the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, Silvia Montoya. “What’s the point in setting targets if we can’t track them? Better finance and coordination are needed to fix this data gap before we get any closer to the deadline.”

Manos Antoninis, Director of the Global Education Monitoring Report: “Countries have interpreted the meaning of the targets in the global education goal very differently. This seems correct given that countries set off from such different starting points. But they must not deviate too much from the promises they made back in 2015. If countries match their plans with their commitments now, they can get back on track by 2030.”

The Report shows that many countries have prioritized equity and inclusion since 2015 to meet the goal, with school vouchers issued to indigenous students in Bolivia, tuition fees abolished for the poorest in Vietnam and conditional cash transfers given to children with disabilities in South Africa, for example.

It added that learning has been prioritized too, with more and more countries introducing learning assessments to look at trends over time, and one in four countries, including Djibouti, using learning results to reform their curricula, stressing that many countries have also begun reflecting the new skills called for in the education goal in their curricula and textbooks.

According to the report, the weakest synergies between countries’ plans and their education commitments are seen in the lack of cross-sectoral collaboration found only in links between education and the labour market and to a lesser extent between education and health as with school feeding programmes seen in Kenya.