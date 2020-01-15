TETFUND boss, Bogoro commissions N4.9bn projects at Bauchi varsity

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Executive Secretary (TETFUND) Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro has commissioned four major projects worth N4.9 billon at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Commissioning the projects on Tuesday in Bauchi, Professor Bogoro advised varsity lecturers to strengthen research development in Nigerian universities for growth and development of tertiary institutions in the country.

He said that TETFUND will be supporting universities to strengthen research documentations in all Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, and described good academic leadership as the backbone of success in all institutions while poor leadership negatively affects all professional progression and development.

Bogoro said TETFUND will fund 12 centres of Excellence for innovative research in the six geopolitical zones with two centres each in each of the zones in the country.

“The centres will be promoted with special funds allocation in each of the zones.It is disheartening to discover that research are now tailored more on promotions and certifications rather than solving problems.This trend must change by employing quality renewed academic leadership and attitude,” he explained.

He said, “In the TETFUND budget for the year 2020,we are adding 50 percent of what we disbursed last year for research grants. We are budgeting this year the sum of 7.5 billion naira as against 5 billion naira earmarked for research grants last year.”

He said, “Research on problem solving suitable to our Nigerian content and environmental growth are the best option for industrial development. Nigerian Universities are becoming stronger, competing with foreign Universities in terms of quality research harvest and academic excellence. I am very happy to announce to announce to you that ATBU is one of the Universities in the country that is in the forefronts of research.”

Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Professor Muhammad Ahmad Abdulazeez commended the federal government through TETFUND for providing the necessary funding to execute these noble projects, stressing that it will go a long way in accelerating development of our university.

He said that the four projects include: the Central Laboratory Block and College of Medicine Phase 2 Gubi Campus, Clinical Complex College of Medicine, ATBU Teaching Hospital and Center for Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, Tafawa Balewa.