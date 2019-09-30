Technology: LG targets 5G for smarter homes

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

Tomorrow’s homes are becoming smarter and more personal. And the rollout of 5G will accelerate the evolution of the connected home. This evolution brings with it a level of anticipation for how our homes will change the way we live and what new tech-infused devices and appliances will adorn our kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms over the coming years. An exciting time for industry and consumers alike, but not one without its challenges as consumer expectations become even more difficult to meet.

The best home appliances deliver maximum convenience while also adding something exciting to the home. Built-in artificial intelligence has transformed normal appliances into smart ones that can learn residents’ usage patterns and utilize them to improve performance. AI not only enhances convenience, but the technology also makes appliances safer and more energy-efficient, perfect for the growing concerns over the environment and the seemingly ever-increasing utility bills.

LG is committed to creating a consumer-centric smart home ecosystem with the ultimate aim of allowing homeowners to control all their appliances and devices from one spot. A combination of long-lasting, premium appliances and the unrivalled the intelligence of LG ThinQ will position LG as a trendsetter in this fiercely competitive market.

According to Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, “Today’s smart speakers can keep everything in order in the home by turning lights on and off, adjusting the temperature of the room or reading the news, all with a voice command. Smart speakers can now recognize voices for a more personal experience and can act as an individual’s personal assistant by reading that day’s agenda, offering a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and even recommending the fastest route to get to work in the morning. With such technology in the home, it’s easier now than ever to multitask and save time.”

“Life is about more than having the latest technology. It is about the experiences technology creates. From TVs to home appliances and computer products, LG delivers consumer electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments. We’re committed to providing electronics that work best for the way you live and to keeping you updated with the latest technological advances. After all, life’s better when you’re prepared”, he said.

LG has continued to take a leadership role in advocating the beneficial role of AI in consumers’ lives.

Since its launch in 2017, the company’s AI brand LG ThinQ has seen its portfolio grow rapidly to include air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, smartphones and robot vacuum cleaners.

“AI is just one-way appliances are being personalized to meet the lifestyle needs of today’s consumers”, Mr Elluru averred.

A big push to tap markets with single-door refrigerators, semi-automatic washing machines designed for rural consumers is in the offing. LG already has 20,000 retail touchpoints and a vast after-sales service network.

Speaking at the CES 2019, LG’s president and CTO Dr I.P. Park outlined the company’s vision for the future in his keynote, titled AI for an Even Better Life. According to him, the three key pillars of artificial intelligence – Evolve, Connect and Open – could deliver a robust AI ecosystem with diverse solutions for the real world.

LG’s ambition is to unlock the potential of AI technology in a much larger scale by connecting hitherto individual units into intelligent systems.

LG Electronics believes that life can be “Made Better with LG ThinQ,” its contribution to the AI ecosystem. With products such as the LG TV AI ThinQ, LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator, LG TWINWash ThinQ and LG XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker, LG is delivering personalized, proactive, efficient and easy solutions to today’s consumers. From cooking a Sunday morning breakfast to planning a last-minute trip, LG ThinQ makes each step as easy as possible.

LG TV AI ThinQ

LG TVs with AI ThinQ have the Google Assistant built-in, bringing higher intelligence to your living room. You can find the best entertainment, or ask the Assistant to change the light settings, adjust the room temperature, and more. The included remote control has an onboard microphone, so if you don’t have a compatible device, you can use the Google Assistant integrated into the AI ThinQ OS. However you choose to do so, you can tell the TV to play your favourite shows on Netflix, look up funny pet videos on YouTube, and more.

LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator

Want a refrigerator that will recommend recipes, create shopping lists and play music for your meal? LG InstaView ThinQ can. The refrigerator lets you create and share shopping lists between your smartphone and refrigerator, or check on the contents of your refrigerator, anytime, anywhere. The company first showcased the smart refrigerator at CES 2019 and have received great reviews ever since.

LG TWINWash ThinQ

LG’s Award-winning and revolutionary TwinWash washing machine comes with some interesting features including the ability to simultaneously wash two separate loads of laundry and of course the much talked about LG ThinQ technology. It is a dream come true for those that may experience some anxiety around washing clothes and choosing the right settings. TWINWash will not only give you recommendations for which wash cycles to choose based on the clothes you’re cleaning, but also send you alerts when you’re running low on laundry detergent using their AI smarts.

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker

The Xboom AI responds to voice commands, and you can use the 8-inch touchscreen to watch videos, make video calls, check the steps of a recipe and control your smart home. It also has a camera for making video calls, along with a physical shutter. It’s High-Resolution Audio at 24bit/96kHz is capable of reproducing High-Quality sound from the original recordings, including formats like ALAC, WAV and FLAC.

The company has also reinforced it’s committed to making life better for everyone through its smart home innovations.