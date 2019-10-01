Tech: LG set to rollout Real 8K OLED, Nanocell TVs

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

LG Electronics (LG) begins rolling out the world’s first 8K OLED TV (model 88Z9) and its LG 8K NanoCell TV (model 75SM99) this month in global markets starting in Australia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As an emerging leader in 8K technology, LG’s 8K TVs also have the distinction of surpassing the resolution measurement criteria as set forth in the Information Display Measurements Standard (IDMS) established by the respected International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) which says that the stated resolution of a display does not depend on only meeting or exceeding a specific number of pixels, but also on whether those pixels can be adequately distinguished from one another in order to deliver the stated resolution.

The ICDM has defined the Contrast Modulation (CM) measurement which describes accurately and quantitatively how distinguishable the neighboring pixels are from each another.

For any TV display to deliver the resolution indicated by its pixel count, the ICDM requires the minimum CM value to exceed a threshold of 25 percent for images and 50 percent for text. An 8K TV with a CM value that is lower than these required thresholds does not deliver real 8K, even though the TV may in fact have the sufficient number (7,680 x 4,320) of pixels. Tests performed in accordance with these universally-referenced industry standards resulted in both LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TVs achieving CM values in the 90 percent range, guaranteeing that viewers will be able to actually experience all of the additional detail in the 8K content when viewed on their LG 8K televisions.

LG’s 8K TVs stun with lavish detail and vibrant, lifelike colors that stand as testament to LG’s unrivalled display technology. As the world’s first 8K OLED TV not to mention LG’s largest OLED TV to date, the 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV (model 88Z9) delivers 8K Ultra HD resolution (7,680 x 4,320) with 33 million self-emitting pixels, equivalent to 16-times the number of pixels in a Full HD TV and four-times that of a UHD TV.

A winner of this year’s iF Design Award and Red Dot Award, LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K boasts a sophisticated, minimalist design that features a brushed aluminum stand and a virtually bezel-less display, and comes with an integrated 80W speaker system for powerful sound.

LG’s 75-inch 8K NanoCell TV also delivers a total immersive experience thanks to an 8K picture with impressive color, contrast and detail. LG’s Nano Display technologyrenders stunningly sharp images on a truly grand scale. Nano Color filters out impurities to enhance color reproduction and Nano Black – advanced Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology optimized for 8K – precisely controls the TV’s backlighting for deeper blacks and greater contrast.

Both 8K TVs boast effective 8K upscaling and improved noise reduction, upgraded from four- to up to six-steps. The result is a seamless 8K picture when converting content from native 4K (3,840 x 2,160) or Full HD (1,920 x 1,080). This first-class performance is enhanced by LG’s second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 8K intelligent processor.

LG’s advanced chip elevates picture and sound quality using deep learning technology and access to an extensive database, enabling it to recognize source quality and optimize any kind of content. The α9 Gen 2 8K also analyzes ambient conditions to achieve the perfect level of screen brightness at all times.

Rich, resonant audio complements the stellar visual output of the TVs to further enhance viewer immersion. An intelligent algorithm can up-mix two-channel audio to virtual 5.1 surround sound, supplying a three-dimensional soundscape that brings movies, music and sporting events roaring to life. The TVs are also WiSA Ready for wireless home theater with uncompressed 16-bit audio on up to 5.1 channels; an outstanding way to experience the dynamic, crystal-clear sound of Dolby Atmos.

To guarantee memorable, cinematic viewing sessions, LG 8K OLED TV and 8K NanoCell TV feature Cinema HDR, encompassing support for Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor up to 4K and HLG and HDR 10 up to 8K.

LG has also future-proofed its 8K TVs by providing four ports that support HDMI 2.1 specifications, which will allow viewers to enjoy 8K content at 60 frames per second. LG 8K TVs are also compatible with automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC).

For even greater convenience, both the 88Z9 and 75SM99 models will support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and be available in over 140 markets.

In select markets, these TVs offer built-in versions of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, providing easy voice control of the TV and connected smart devices and making it simple for users to get the information they want.

“The new 8K TVs show that LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with real 8K as defined by established display industry standards” said Brian Kwon, president of the Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies at LG. “LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs aren’t just TVs with more pixels, they also deliver all of our latest display technologies.”