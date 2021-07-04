Team Nigeria Athletes Have Given U.S. Renewed Hopes in Tokyo 2020

Nigerian Minister of Sports Sunday Dare recently expressed his excitement with the quality performances recorded by athletes taking part in the four–day Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) 2020 Olympic Trials. There were also Invitational Relays at the event held at the Sports Ground of Yaba College of Technology, in Yaba, Lagos. So, if you are planning to bet with bet9ja during the Olympics, you should look at the results recorded during the trials to pick your favorite athletes. The minister witnessed the event for three days, and he was impressed by the performances.

He later stated that the quality of performances he had seen would give Nigerians hope of podium appearances in Tokyo. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was pushed forward from last year because, at the time, the world was dealing with a global health pandemic.

Dere also expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian athletes who had heeded the clarion call to participate in the championship. He also added that the performances he has seen were not only impressive but had set the standard and tone for Tokyo. He made these remarks as he addressed the athletes in Yaba at the end of the competition.

The minister assured Nigerians that based on what he had seen at the trials, there is a clear picture and renewed confidence that the Nigerian athletes will perform well in the areas they have a core competitive advantage.

Some athletes that caught the minister’s eye with their performances include Blessing Okagbare, Ese Brume, Enoch Adegoke, and Tobi Amusan. He said that these athletes’ performances were a preview of what Nigerians can expect at the tournament. Dare also warned that the athletes could not afford to let the millions of Nigerians backing them down. He reminded the athletes that their compatriots had invested heavily in them both financially and emotionally.

As a result, the minister encouraged the athletes to replicate their performances at the main event in Tokyo.

Government Support

Dere reiterated that the Nigerian Government had provided all the necessary support and motivation the athletes needed to perform at their best. Furthermore, he reminded the athletes that the Government had made sure they had relevant support to have a prolonged camping exercise locally and abroad.

Moreover, the minister highlighted how the athletes had benefited from the “Adopt-an-Athlete” initiative. The initiative saw the athletes adopted by state governors, corporate bodies, and individuals.

Standout Performers

Blessing Okagbare and Enoch Adegoke were the standout performers. The duo set championship records during the four-day event. Okagbare, Nigeria’s 100/200m record holder, clocked 10.99 seconds in the semis setting a new championship record.

He also rewrote history by becoming the first Nigerian sprinter to run a sub 11 seconds at the championships. Probably if it were not for the excessive wind, he would have set a new African record and the second-fastest time in world history- 10.63 seconds.

As for Adegoke, he became the championship’s second fastest with 10.00 personal best, which he set to win the blue riband title.

Final Thought

Based on the optimism in the Nigerian Olympic team and the support of the fans and state, they have all it takes to perform well in Tokyo. Therefore, Nigerians are justified to have renewed hope!