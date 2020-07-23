Tank Farm Relocation: Reps ask for collaboration between NNPC, DPR, NPA and Lagos Govt

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Following the inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Resources NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources DPR, Nigeria Ports Authority NPA and the Lagos State Government to ensure free flow of traffic in and around Ijegun, Kirikiri and Satellite town in Lagos, the House of Representatives on Wednesday called on these entities to work closely in a collaborative manner to ensure ease of movement in the area.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Need to Relocate Tank Farms in Residential Areas of Ijegun, Kirikiri and Others Hon.Sergius Ogun made the call at an investigative hearing at the National Assembly.

The Chairman and committed members who expressed dissatisfaction with the the non-collaborative relationship between the Lagos government and two agencies called for a more closer working relationship among them.

Earlier, Speaker of the House Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had assured that the House will ensure that the legislative business is carried out in accordance with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

He lamented that from the presentation by the agencies on their individual effort to ease traffic on the road leading to the tank farm that there is no collaboration

He said, “from the presentation by the tank farm owners, there is no through put agreement”.

He further said that the committee ‘ve scheduled a meeting with the Lagos State government to see how they can address the issue.

The NPA Executive Director Marine and Operations Mr Onari brown had called on the agencies to ensure that the residents of the area observe all safety procedures.

The NNPC however said that the agency’s main job is to ensure that there is uninterrupted flow of petroleum products in on the major road leading to the tank farm.

It would be recalled that the House in a motion by Hon.Ogene Emma Egoh had called on the Legislature State government, the NPA, DPR and NNPCbto ensure the urgent relocation of the tank farms from the residential areas to other places.

He had argued that a place like Ijegun, Kirikiri and Satellite town in Lagos State where a lot of people live should be experiencing unhindered free flow of traffic.

