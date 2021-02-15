Tangale community worries over silent of government to occupys vacant stool of late Mai

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Tangale community in Gombe state has raised an alarm that Gombe state government has kept mute without taking necessary steps to address issues concerning the vacant stool of the of the MaiTangle.

Speaking at the weekend at a press conference Acting National president of Tangale Community Development Association ( TCDA) Agur Sankace A. said Tangle people deserve a nee Mai to occupy the stool.

He said having a new Mai will give the people a sense of belonging and to ensure that they have a father that will look after them and give them comfort.

“On behalf of the Tangale Community Development Association we want to expressed our dismay over the manner and way the State Government is handling the matter. The TCDA is completely uncomfortable because the government is prolonging the enthronement of a new Mai.

The Tangale people and its nation is not a recent creation as perceived by some. The Tangale nation is one of the oldest nations around this axis, those in doubt should quickly refer to their archives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...