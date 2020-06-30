Tambuwal: NGF committed to financial autonomy of Legislature, Judiciary

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is poised to make financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary across the country possible.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is also the Vice Chairman of the NGF, made this known when he swore-in the new Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Muhammad Tambari Usman, yesterday at Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, in his capacity as the Chairman of the NGF’s committee that was mandated to interface with stakeholders, including the Speakers Conference on the matter, the governors were unanimous that they should support the autonomy.

“I assure you and the rest of Nigerians, who are having some concerns that governors are opposed to the financial autonomy of these institutions, that I am yet to see or come across that governor that is opposed to the independence of either the legislature or the judiciary,” Tambuwal said.

Stating that as a former legistor he is personally in support of the process, the governor stated that “it is only a question of working on the framework, because the Order 10 of Mr President came up with a framework for the Judiciary,” to the exclusion of all the state legislature.

“And there were some states that were already having different frameworks. So, we need to harmonize and come up with a common framework that will work in the interest of these are institutions,” he stated.

