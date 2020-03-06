SWAN congratulates Sirawoo

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated its President, Sir Honour Sirawoo on his recent appointment as the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Indeed, this is an honour well deserved and we have no doubt in our mind that Sirawoo who is a go-getter par-excellence will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his new responsibilities.

SWAN is particularly delighted that given the track record of achievements it recorded under the leadership of Sirawoo, the Ministry of his primary assignment will be the better for it.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) also wants to assure the new Permanent Secretary that the entire body of SWAN members across the country are solidly behind him and will do everything within their powers to help him succeed.

SWAN is also appreciative of Governor Nyesom Wike for deeming it fit to appoint Sirawoo, a disciplined and dedicated personality who has always shown an uncommon commitment to any assignment he engages in.

We therefore want to assure Governor Wike who has been very supportive of sports development not only in Rivers State but in Nigeria in general that he made the right choice in Sirawoo.

SWAN is well convinced that very soon the sports sector in Rivers State will experience a man who has the passion, zeal and ability has been saddled with the responsibility of doing what he loves to do most.