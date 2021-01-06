Sustainable devt impossible without adequate infrastructure- Buhari

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

Sustainable development is impossible when a country is facing severe infrastructural deficits, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President stated this Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience Mr Wang Yi, the State Councillor and Foreign Minister, People’s Republic of China.

“We thank China for its support to us in various ways; in building of rail, road, power, defence, and many others. You are helping us to reduce our severe infrastructural deficits, and we are glad. There cannot be sustainable development without infrastructural development,” President Buhari said.

He pledged that Nigeria would continue to honour its obligations in the relationship with the People’s Republic of China, “as you are making a big difference, which we appreciate very much,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted.

Mr Wang Yi applauded what he called the “mutual trust and sound personal friendship” between President Buhari and President Xi Jinping of China, noting that “it has guided the bilateral relationship between our two countries.”

He added that China loves to begin the year’s diplomatic work from Africa, and Nigeria was chosen as the first port of call in 2021, since the year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Adesina said in the statement.

According to Adesina, the State Councillor described Nigeria as a country with great regional and international influence, adding: “We trust, understand and support each other. We will continue to value each other.”

Mr Yi said his country would encourage Chinese companies to increase their investments in Nigeria, while China would also readily share experience and techniques in areas like digital economy, defence, and many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...