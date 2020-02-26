Sustainable Dev’t: FCT Minister harps on continuous mentorship

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has identified mentorship as key to attaining sustainable development in any developing nation.

Aliyu, who made the observation when senior staff of FCTA/FCDA who hail from Ebira ethnic nationality of Kogi state paid her congratulatory visit also noted that the indigenous people of the state have made a lot of sacrifice to the development of the FCT.

She, however, tasked the senior staff of various secretariat within the directorate cadre to ensure that they mentor the younger generation for sustainable development, adding that most directors in the service will create a big vacuum whenever they exit from active service.

The Minister commended the leadership qualities exhibited by the senior staff of FCTA/FCDA of Ebira ethnic group, noting that none of the members of the delegation has brought shame to the administration or the state in the discharge of his or her duties.

In his remarks, the leader of delegation and Acting Secretary of FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mallam Musa Abdulrahim, said the purpose of the visit was to identify with the FCT Minister of State as an illustrious daughter of Kogi state and to pledge their loyalty and support towards the success of her tenure.

Abdulrahim, used the occasion to inform the Minister that Kogi state indigenes constitute a large percentage of the workforce of the FCT Administration, stressing that Kogi people are very happy over her appointment.

He expressed confidence that with the level of versatility the minister has demonstrated as well as her personality as a grassroot politician, the task of moving FCT forward in line with the next level agenda of the present administration would be much easier to achieve.

Abdulrahim, also used the occasion to appeal to the minister to use her vintage position to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of Kogi state to the outside world, stressing that the music, dance, cuisine and even dressing appeal to the global community.

According to him, “we have no doubt that with the level of versatility you have demonstrated so far, as well as your personality as a grassroots politician and philanthropist that is passionate about the plight of the teeming unemployed youths, the widows and the less privileged in the society, the task of moving the FCT forward in line with the next level agenda of the present administration will be much easier to achieve.

“Aside from its proximity to the FCT, Kogi boast of the largest iron and steel company as well as cement industry in Africa and we believe that the FCT Administration can work together with the state by sharing ideas on development and expansion, thereby creating wealth for our people.”