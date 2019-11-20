Suspension of Fed. Poly Bida ASUP is sacrosanct – Rector

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida has confirmed the suspension of the Executive members of the Polytechnic’s Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) saying that the management decision is sacrosanct.

Rector of the Institution, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi stated this while speaking to our reporter yesterday in Minna.

He insisted that the institution had only one management noting that the Council will soon determine their faith.

Dzukogi reiterated the determination of the school management in ensuring that the right thing is done without compromise adding that the shortfalls experienced of recent affected many MDAs.

He said management has issued those affected queries for them to respond to the false allegations raised by them.

Recall that, the decision of ASUP to embark on the indefinite strike was taken during an emergency meeting of ASUP Bida over the administrative query which was received last Friday.