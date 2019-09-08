Suspected kidnappers of lawmaker, ABU students arrested-Police

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Kaduna State Police Command today said it has arrested the suspected kidnappers of a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Sulaiman Dabo.

The ‎police which disclosed in a statement by the Kaduna Command Spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo Abubakar, said it has also arrested the kidnappers of three students of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU.

The police said it acted on Intel and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi Local Government Area of the state during which the kidnappers of the lawmaker and the ABU students were arrested.

The Police statement reads: “On 6/9/19 at about 2300hrs, a combined teams of Police operational units from the Command led by the IGP’S Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder acted on Intel and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding Villages in Igabi L. G. A and in the process, arrested one Buhari Bello a 34yrs old notorious Kidnapper and seven others.

“ Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they belong to the gang of notorious Kidnappers /Armed Robbers that have been terrorizing Kaduna -Abuja and Kaduna -Zaria Expressways.

“ Investigation further revealed that, the suspects are responsible for the kidnap of Hon Suleiman Dabo a Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly recently and the sum of four hundred and fifty thousand naira (#450, 000) has been recovered from one of the suspects which he confessed to be his share of the ransom paid by the victim. Efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons. Update on the ongoing investigation will follow accordingly please.

“ Furthermore, in its resolve to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the State especially along the major Highways, the Command has intensified a carefully planned and well-coordinated raidings on all identified bandits camps. Combined teams of Policemen from the Command’s operational units, the IGP’S IRT, Special forces and some hunters/vigilantes were mobilised for the operation.

“The operation has successfully raided and dislodged Bandits from camps located in the following areas; Maigiginya and Gurguzu of Igabi L. G. A. In one of the fierce encounter, the operatives succeeded in neutralising bandits’ ambush, killed about three suspected Bandits, recovered two AK47 Rifles and three operational Motorcycles. Efforts are on to dislodge them from all the criminal camps within the Command.

“On 7/9/2019, the current operation has also raided Barebri and other Bandits’ camps within Buruku axis and arrested eighteen Kidnap suspects who on interrogation revealed that, they were responsible for the Kidnapping incident of 26th August 2019 along Kaduna Abuja Road where six persons were kidnapped including the three ABU students, killing of a police inspector and carting away with his AK47 Rifle. The suspects are currently helping Police investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

The Commissioner of Police enjoined the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the Police with relevant information that will help the Command to overcome the recent security problems.

Recall that the lawmaker who was kidnapped about two weeks ago as well as the ABU students were released after the payment of ransom.