Surveyor-General urges govs to upgrade status of state counterparts

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Acting Surveyor-General of the Federation. Surveyor Taiwo Adeniran has appealed to state governors in Nigeria to upgrade the status of state Surveyor- Generals.

This he said it would go a long way to give them the ample opportunities and windows to contribute their quota without interference.

Surveyor Taiwo stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the official opening of an event organised by the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation with the theme: “Surveying and Mapping in Sustainable Infrastructural Development and good governance” held at the Ta’al Conference Hotel Lafia yesterday.

He added that the objective of the programme harmonise and create awareness to the public on the significance of surveying and mapping.

According to him, “The purpose is to be able to monitor and follow surveying and mapping in sustainable infrastructural development and good governance in Nigeria. It is also aimed at sharing ideas and let the practitioners know really what is obtainable from one state to another and region to region. It is aimed at educating the public to seek the attention of surveyors before embarking on the development of their structures.”

“ We call on the states yet to upgrade their Department of Surveyor General to key into it. This will tremendously give the state Surveyor Generals sense of belonging. Give priority to Surveyor Generals in each state.”

He however, solicited for the government at all levels to always allocate funds to the department of surveying in order to ease mapping and surveying.

“Our environment is developing every day and there is no proper mapping. This is unacceptable in a developed nation,” he said.