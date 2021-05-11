Surrender now, new Zamfara CP warns recalcitrant bandits

As troops kill 48 bandits, notorious camps’ leaders, rescue 18 kidnap victims in north- west

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Zamfara State, CP Hussaini Rabi’u has warmly warned recalcitrant bandits still operating in the state to with immediate effect communicate their surrender and inform whereabouts of their weapons for peace to permanently return.

This is as troops under 8 Division of the Nigerian Army have succeeded in killing 48 armed bandits while 18 kidnapped victims were also rescued after dismantling number of dangerous bandits’ camps in Zamfara State.

The Commissioner made the warning in his maiden press briefing yesterday at the Police headquarters Gusau the state capital, stressing that his administration will serve tougher to criminals as it would give no room for those remain recalcitrants to breathe in the state.

On his assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police on 6th May, 2021, CP Rabi’u, said he made a careful study of the peculiar nature of security challenges that are prevalent in Zamfara State, which are Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Armed Robbery, Culpable Homicide and other related crimes.

“In order to stem the tide of the above security challenges, I and my management team have commenced the review of the existing crime fighting strategies holistically so that we can continue from the successes recorded by my predecessor.

“The combat readiness, determination and total commitment of the Police under my watch will be through total onslaught against vicious crimes, and that will be carried out in partnership with the State Government, other security agencies, Traditional Rulers, Community and Religious leaders.

“My Policing strategy will be an intelligence led driven and community participation and engagement which transcends law enforcement to embrace human security and development services, but necessarily require diverse expertise and whole community support.

“Our policing has to be driven by fore knowledge and be guided by intelligence at strategic, operational and tactical levels. It should therefore be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation, problem solving and community support with a mainstream human security”, CP Rabi’u has assured.

This was contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yarima and made available to Peoples Daily in Gusau the state capital yesterday.

The success according to the statement followed division’s commitments towards ensuring that the first phase of ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’ was successful as earlier directed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

It further explained that,the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Major General Usman Yusuf launched the first phase of ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’ which lasted from 23 March to 2 April 2021 in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

The troops successfully cleared many bandits’ camps in Jaya, Kadaya and Bayan Ruwa amongst several others. The troops successfully neutralised 48 bandits while the bandits leader in the area known as ‘Jummo’ sustained gunshot wound on his leg.

The troops rescued 18 kidnap victims from the bandits’ enclave following heavy fire power on them which led to their uncoordinated disperse into the thick forest, moreover, eight AK-47 rifles and one G3 rifle, as well as one PKT and a Machine Gun were recovered from the Bandits.

Also in continuation with the second phase of ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’, troops sacked several other bandits’ camps around Gabiya, Bozaya and Mereri and the adjoining forests in Maru LGA of Zamfara State from 19 April to 3 May 2021.

The areas which were heavily infested by bandits were successfully cleared by the highly spirited troops. Key bandits’ leaders including Yellow Mai-Bille, Sani Meli, Dan-Katsina and Sama’ila Bakajin Bari were neutralised in the process while the main leader ‘Nasanda’ narrowly escaped with fatal injuries.

Equally neutralised in the operation according to the statement was one Isan Heshi who is a close ally of a notorious bandit called Nagala. Isan Heshi was the second in command to Heshi before he joined Nagala following Heshi’s death in an earlier operation.

Items recovered in the second phase of Operation Tsare Mutane include 4,600 rounds of ammunition, two AK-103 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 1,628 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, fifty four rounds of PKM as well as one motorcycle and five Techno mobile phones.

The COAS has congratulated the GOC and troops of 8 Division for the gains made so far and urged them to sustain their offensive operations until Zamfara and neighbouring States are stabilised.