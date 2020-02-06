SURE- P fund: Again, EFCC witness fails to produce proof against Gov Shema

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A prosecution witness, Nasiru Salisu Ingawa, in the trial of former Governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema has again failed to provide proof he collected money or gave money to Governor Shema.

Under cross examination in the trial of the alleged Sure- P fund at the Federal High Court Katsina, the witness said he doesn’t have any proof of evidence of or document to show money was collected by him from Sure- P Director of Finance, Abdulazees Shinkafi and was given to former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

In his evidence in chief, the witness, told the court that all the money mentioned in his statements was withdrawn from the bank by the Sure- P fund Director of Finance, Abdulazees Shinkafi and was given to him which he gave the defendant.

However, when asked if he has any proof of receiving money from the Sure- P Director of Finance, Abdulazees Shinkafi, responded, “ No I don’t have”.

Further, the defence counsel, Sabastine Tar (SAN) asked, if he has any proof of evidence or document to show he took any money to the defendant, the witness responded again, “ No I don’t have.”

It could be recalled that during the last sitting of the court, the EFCC star witness, Nasiru Salisu Ingawa during the cross examination told the court that he has no document or evidence to substantiate his claim against the former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

The trial judge, Justice U. I Uket at the instance of the prosecution, adjourned to to March 12th and 13 for continuation.