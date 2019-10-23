Supreme Court justices fallible, amenable to correction, says CJN

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has stated that the Justices of the Supreme Court are not repository of knowledge, hence they are fallible and always amenable to correction.

This is contained in a statement signed and released yesterday by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme court, Dr Akande Festus.

According to the statement, Justice Muhammad stated this during a courtesy visit to the Supreme Court by members of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday.

The CJN said, “With the way we operate, if any of you has any reservations, please, write us, criticize us within the ambit of your knowledge and experience.

‘’ We can’t claim to know it all. We are still learning because learning, as we all know, is a continuum. Our doors are wide open for constructive criticisms. Even our grammar, punctuation have to be corrected to avoid any error in the rulings and judgments we give.”

Addressing the delegates, the CJN said, as Justices, they don’t pick offence when their written drafts of judgments were corrected, especially errors arising from the use of grammar.

He asserted that it was a practice in force in Court of Appeal and Supreme Court to ensure that all judgments come out in an acceptable manner after all the necessary critics and corrections.

‘’The rules provide that each Judge should give his own independent judgement but they are equally at liberty to adopt what has been offered. No coercion, no intimidation and no compelling force to make any Judge align with the opinions and views of others. ’’

Further in the statement, Justice Tanko stated that even though he has not had the opportunity of reading the 2019 AMCON Amendment Act, but from the brief presentation made by the visiting team, he was convinced that a good and thorough job was done.

He, however, expressed concern over the poor law enforcement mechanism put in place in the country which has largely slowed down the wheel of justice.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru expressed the appreciation of the Corporation for the willingness of the court and justices to assist them at every given opportunity, pointing out that the various input from previous interactions and the last meeting with the justices of the court were incorporated into the 2019 AMCON Amendment Act.