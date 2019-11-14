Super Eagles begin 2021 AFCON campaign on winning note

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

Super Eagles of Nigeria Wednesday began their quest for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ticket on a winning note after a 2-1win over the Squirrels of Benin, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

Nigeria csme from behind to snatch a 2-1 win against the stubborn Benin team which was resolute and thwarted efforts by the Gernot Rohr-lads to penetrate.

But two goals either of the halves by Lille of France forward Victor Osimhen in the first half via a penalty and Samuel Kalu’s second half finish ensured that the Eagles did not suffer the same fate that befall them in the 2019 first qualifying match against South Africa.

It could be recalled that the Super Eagles lost their opening qualifying series against the Bafana Bafana by a 0-2 score line at the same Stadium in June 2017.

Benin rattled the Eagles when captain of the side Republic Stephen Sessegnon scored in the 3 minute of the encounter to silent the boisterous Akwa Ibom fans.

The lead lasted for 42 minutes before Victor Osihmen restores parity from the spot

French Ligue 1 rave of the moment, Samuel Kalu scored the winning goal at 73 minute to set Nigeria up as the Group L table toppers

In the other result, Lesotho held host Sierra Leone to a 1-1 draw.