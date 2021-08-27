Sultan seeks spiritual approach to solve insecurity

Cautions leaders against inflammatory remarks

Says Presidency should lead peace talks

By Ochiaka Ugwu

President of Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a peace talk with leaders and stakeholders in the polity as a way of solving the increasing security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Sultan Sa’ad who made this known in Abuja at the 2021 3rd Quarter Meeting of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) lamented the rising insecurity stating that the North was worst for it now.

Sultan Sa’ad who is also a Co-Chairman of NIREC stressed the need for us to dialogue in the most honest way to solve the problems as no other nation can do it.

He also tasked both traditional and spiritual leaders to desist from making inflammatory statement capable of heating up the polity.

While stressing the need to approach the insecurity matter spiritually, Sultan maintained that brute force cannot solve the problem alone.

Hi s words, “We invited Governor Lalong today to brief us on the Plateau crisis and what is expected of traditional and religious leaders towards finding a lasting solution to it. The insecurity in the North is high and we need to do something urgently.

“We are going for a close door session with Governors Lalong and Fayemi of Ekiti. They should be able to tell us what to do on our security challenges. We will also visit the Chief of Defence Staff to know how we can help. It is not all about gun gun, we must talk and seek spiritual solution. We are worried on high insecurity.

“Things are not getting better and I will speak until things improve. Look at the issue of unknown gunmen. How can they be unknown? They will kill people and nothing is done. Don’t we have intelligence gathering again?

“As religious leaders, we must tell the truth to the authority. Hate speeches from some of our leaders shouldn’t be. We are so disturbed on the way things are going. We need to talk to each other. What is wrong in the presidency to lead a peace talk with leaders? The presidency must lead the way. We must talk to ourselves” he noted.

Also speaking, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Co-Chairman of NIREC, Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle who lamented the spate of insecurity urged the security operatives to take the war to criminals.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha while declaring the meeting open assured that Federal government will continue to give all necessary support to religious and traditional leaders to promote peace and unity in the country.

Continuing, he said President Buhari was very concerned about the level of insecurity and high cost of living, but working seriously to resolve the matter.

Speaking earlier in his introductory remarks, Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua urged all to have a sober reflection on how to contribute positively to the peaceful development of the nation.