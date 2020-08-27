Sultan of Sokoto, a leader, says MURIC

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

An Islamic human rights association, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has described the Sultan of Sokoto, and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, as a dynamic, uncommon and totally detribalised leader.

The association noted that the Sultan always accommodates all regardless of ethnicity or creed while he equally thinks more of the whole country than of Sokoto Sultanate.

The rights association said this yesterday in its goodwill message to the Sultan on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

In the statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC the Sultan has left his foot print on the Nigerian architectural discuss.

According to the organisation, “Sultan Abubakar is a cerebral, dynamic, uncommon and totally detribalised leader.

“He accommodates all regardless of ethnicity or creed.

“He thinks more of the whole country than of Sokoto Sultanate.

“Instead of leading a sedentary existence or exhibiting armchair leadership, the Sultan has been highly mobile.

“From Enugu to Nguru, from Oshogbo to Kaura-Namoda, the Sultan has left his foot print on the Nigerian architectural discuss.

“Consequently, he has enjoyed nation-wide love and confidence among all which no Sultan before him ever enjoyed.

“More fascinating is the manner he has closed the gap between the adherents of Christianity and Islam.

“His level of religious tolerance is nulli secundus. His cool-headedness in the face of provocation is legend.

“Sultan Abubakar’s sense of humour is numero uno. He can collect candy from a hungry lion. Yet behind the calm façade is a tactician and a fearless strategist primus inter pareil.

“Nigerian Muslims have gained a lot from his leadership and the religion of Islam has made tremendous progress under him.

“Perhaps his greatest gift is his ability to mobilise stakeholders at different levels and locations for various developmental purposes.

“Sultan Abubakar is an achiever, a quintessential leader, an embodiment of visionary mentorship and a personification of nationalistic propensity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...