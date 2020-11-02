Sultan lauds Northern youths for calmness during #ENDSARS protests

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The sultan of Sokoto, his Eminence Alhaji Sa,ad Abubakar has lauded Northern youths for their calmness amidst the violence that trailed the #ENDSARSAR protest across the nation.

He made the assertion during the 50th anniversary celebration of Arewa House held in kaduna yesterday.

The Royal Father, said the Northern youth showed high degree of responsibility by not joining wanton destruction of lives and property.

He encouraged them to continue in that dimension.

Abubakar, said burning of any property is an act of wicknesses that is condemnable.

The royal farther lamented that what is happening in the North today is not the dream of Sir Ahmadu Bello and therefore called on all leaders to wakeup to their responsibility.

In his remarks former vice president who is the chairman of the occasion warned that no nation survived admits chaos, saying events of the last two weeks is a wakeup call for leaders of the country to do the needful.

Similarly Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said urgency of present challenges dictates that government should move fast with a sense of purpose to remove the structural bottlenecks that hobble the country,

According to him, there is very little time left to secure and begin to implement the necessary constitutional amendments

El Rufai who was the Chairman APC Committee on True Federalism added that his Committee produced clear recommendations to strengthen federalism and achieve national cohesion and healthy subnational competition.

“The committee also made efforts to accelerate the implementation of its recommendations by producing draft bills that incorporate the recommendations either as proposed amendments to our Constitution or our national laws.

“ It is a matter for regret that for some reasons, the consequential action by the APC leadership to adopt and implement the report has not happened since it was submitted in January 2018.

“The urgency of our challenges dictates that we should move fast with a sense of purpose to remove the structural bottlenecks that hobble our country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...