Sultan is a bridge builder – Oyelola

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as a lover of peace, good governance, a bridge builder and an advocate for justice.

He stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement congratulated the first class traditional ruler on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

Oyetola commended the Sultan for his humility, exemplary leadership style and strong commitment to religious tolerance, peace, progress and development of Northern region in particular and the country in general.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I join family, friends, associates, wellwishers and the rest of the country to felicitate the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

“The Sultan of Sokoto is no doubt a lover of peace, good governance, a bridge builder and an advocate for justice, and he has demonstrated these through his actions and utterances, both in private and public. He is also a man of the people as he has always expressed his concern for the welfare and wellbeing of the Nigerian masses.

“As the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has contributed in no small measure towards the promotion of religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, progress and development of the country.

“I ask Almighty Allah to grant our highly revered Sultan long life in sound health and more wisdom in the service of his subjects and the Nigerian people,” the governor added.”

