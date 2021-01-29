Sule Lamido blasts Tinubu, Fashola, others over Fulani situation in Southwest

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has lambasted the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu for being indifferent over Fulanis’ travails in southwestern region of Nigeria, despite supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in 2015.

Lamido has also blasted the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, his counterparts in transportation and labour and employment ministries, Rotimi Amaechi and Chris Ngige for not defending Fulanis in the region despite being Buhari’s tribe.

Recall that on Monday, January 18, 2021, Governor Rotimi Akeredelu of Ondo state issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herders, citing the rising cases of insecurity in the state.

Also, in Oyo State, an activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho issued ultimatum to Fulanis to leave the state or face severe consequences, situation that led him to mobilize his followers to storm the Fulani settlement in the ancient town of Oyo to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir and burnt his house and properties.

However, speaking when he received 27 newly elected Local Government Chapter Chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa at his office in Kano yesterday, Lamido lamented that Fulanis are being persecuted in the country, especially the southwestern part the nation because they are Buhari’s tribe.

According to him, Buhari did not come to power until with the support of Tinubu and other politicians in the south, but those that supported him to be the president had failed to protect his people when they are in difficult situation.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that because Buhari is a Fulani does not mean every Fulani tribe in the northern part of Nigeria support and vote for him, saying, “even me as a Fulani tribe, did not vote for him.”

Lamido argued that Fulanis, like other Nigerians, have the right to live in every part of the country, lamenting that the tribe is now facing persecution, especially in the hands of Yorubas.

“They are reading Fulani through Buhari, who is also a Fulani tribe. They failed to understand that not every Fulani support Buhari. Even me, i am a Fulani tribe, but did not vote for Buhari.

“But, what Fulani are going through in this country is unfortunate. We are being persecuted, abused, endangered, called names, just because Buhari is from us. This is not fair. This is unjust.

“Why those from South, who brought Buhari to power in 2015 failed to defend his people. Where are the Tinubus, Fasholas, Amaechis, Ngiges, Soyinkas, Rochas, where all these, why can’t they protect Buhari’s people?” Lamido asked rhetorically.

He however reaffirmed his stance that Buhari would not hand over power to Tinubu in 2023, alleging that the romance that existed between the president and the APC national leader had been concluded.

According to Lamido, “Buhari used Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president. Likewise, Tinubu used Buhari to fulfill his political desire. So, it is a mutual interest which had been fulfilled. So, the agenda has been concluded.

“The southerners used Buhari to attend to their political goals. Those goals are political and economic goals, such as appointments and infrastructure, which is now happening there.

“Let me tell you that they just used Buhari because he is the main attraction and appeal in the country. That is why they used him to leader the coalition because, in the legacy party no material except Buhari. He is the only material that could be sold easily in the country from the legacy parties, that is what happened.

“ So, it is now over. It was a mutual arrangement and all desires had been fulfilled by both parties,” he said.

