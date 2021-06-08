Student appeals to Nigerians for support to remove fluid from his eye

Master Horace Alichukwu, a Senior Secondary 1 student of the Government Science Technical College (GSTC), Kwali, FCT, has appealed to Nigerians for financial support to undergo a surgery to remove fluid from his eye.

Alichukwu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the surgical procedure was urgently needed so that he does not go blind.

”I call on the federal government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well as philanthropists to help me with financial support for the surgery.

”I was injured by a senior student who mistakenly hit my left eye with a belt on May 26 in school. I want to go back to school and study.

”My parents took me to see a doctor in Kaduna and he advised them to allow me have a surgery to save my left eye.

Also speaking, Onyinye, mother of the student, begged Nigerians to come to her son’s aid and save his eye.

”I have spent all my savings on my son without any solution so far. I appeal to kindhearted Nigerians to come to my son’s rescue.

”The doctor said he needs a surgery that involves the removal and replacement of some or all of the fluid in the eye.

”The procedure is called ‘Vitrectomy’, and the doctor said the surgical procedure to be carried out is for the purpose of eliminating permanent vision loss,” she said. (NAN)