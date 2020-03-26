Strike: ASUU insensitive to plight of Nigerians, says CDG

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Committee for Democratic Governance (CDG) in Abraka, Delta State on Wednesday carpeted the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASSU) for embarking on indefinite strike action to press home its grievances at a time when the country is battling with the coronavirus disease.

The group in a statement it issued and signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Imalah Ugoachanum,a copy made available to journalists in Asaba, insisted that the action of ASSU showed that it was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, adding” we are shocked that ASSU, a body of educators could take such action at a time the country is battling to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease”

. It started further” the basis of the strike is unjustifiable because ASSU has not exhausted the options associated with industrial action, agreed that their request is reasonable, making such request at a time a nation is on the brink of collapse, occasioned by the deadly coronavirus and the fall in oil prices, their action shows that the union may have lost touch with reality, they need to go back to the drawing board and re strategize in the interest of Nigerian Students”

The statement however called on ASSU to explore better ways of making the government accede to its request rather than embarking on strike action over and again without results, adding that,”you can’t use the same method every time knowing full well that you will get the same result, regrettably, Nigerian Students would be at the receiving end of the strike action, ASSU need to apply tact and allow reason to prevail, now is not the time to make such request as there is no money in view of the fall in the Prince of oil at the global market, where will federal government get the money to meet their request?”