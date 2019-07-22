Strategic Management Institute holds 15th annual conference in Ilorin

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (ISMN) said it will be holding its 15th annual conference of in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital from Thursday, 25th July, 2019.

The conference tagged: “Strategy and National Development: Entrepreneurship as a Gateway to Economic Recovery”, is expected to play host to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Royal Kingdom of Netherlands, Dr (Mrs) Nihinlola Nimotallahi Akanbi; and Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria on Corporate Services, Mr L.E. Adamu.

Addressing a media briefing in Ilorin over the weekend, the Chairman, ISMN Local Organising Committee, Prof. Kolade Ernest, said the vision of the institute was to be a world class international professional body in strategic management and key player in positioning the country and Africa as a whole for leadership in global economy.

Kolade expressed that the organization was also interested in advancing and providing knowledge and skills to the practice of strategic management, leadership, entrepreneurship and governance through research publication, education, training, induction, certification and regulation of student members.

He added that the theme of the conference was carefully selected because everyone in all facets of life required strategies, explaining that such could not be limited to the military men who are in the war theatre.

The LOC chairman said the institute had resolved not to restrict participation in the event to only members with a view to equipping people to address problems in the society.

“Because of the situation we are in Nigeria and the potential impact that the conference can do in life and businesses of the people in streamlining organizational development and leadership modification that can lead Nigeria out of certain challenges that will be coming her way, that is why we opened it up for everyone to be able to attend, not just members of the institute”, Ernest said.

The Chairman, Kwara State Chapter of ISMN, Dr Paul Adebayo, in his contribution said that membership of the professional body was opened to all interested individuals, informing that the state chapter has about full-fledged 200 members, 400 associate members and five fellows.

Adebayo, who noted that the activities of the institute spans across every sphere of life and profession, said it also provides training for people annually.

He urged the youths, especially graduates to avail themselves of the training offered in the institute, decrying lack of requisite skills among graduates churned out in higher institutions of learning.

The conference coordinator, Mr Ade Lawal, disclosed that the institute was involved in the development of strategies for a number of states in the country.

He added that the body also teaches its trainees on areas and strategies to employ in raising funds for their businesses.