Strange disease kills 17 persons in Benue

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

At least 17 persons have reportedly died in Ipeilo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State following the outbreak of a strange disease.

A Press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services Sir Andrew Amee for the Commissioner Emmanuel Ikwuonolo said they received a report of an unknown illness in the community

The release which was made available to Peoplesdaily yesterday,stated that at the time of the receipt of the report on the 9th November, 2020, about 17 persons were already said to have died of the illness.

He said one case was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient,adding that others are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The Health Commissioner noted that the Symptoms of the illness include fever, abdominal pain and general body weakness, while some stool and vomit with tinges of blood.

“The State Government is aware of the outbreak and has responded swiftly to facilitate investigation to establish the cause of the illness. His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom has approved funds to enable the State Ministry of Health and Human Services to carry out the investigation.

“In the meantime, we advise the people of Ogbadibo and its environs to maintain good hygiene practices and report anyone with the said symptoms to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in the local government area, or report to the Benue Emergency Operations Centre”, the Commissioner appealed.

It could be recalled that early this year, the State also, witnessed an outbreak of a strange disease in Oju local government area which claimed several lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...