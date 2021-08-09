Stop lamenting over banditry, PDP counsels Masari

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, to stop lamentations over the persistent banditry in the state.

Rather, the PDP advised him to be on the side of the people, by boldly telling President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government that they have failed.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP asserted that Governor Masari is doing a great disservice to his people, who have fallen victims to persistent banditry, owing to the Presidency’s incompetence and inability to secure the nation, by not shedding their parochial politics to join other patriotic Nigerians in voicing out to President Buhari, the truth of his failures.

The main opposition party said, “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens, while Mr. President, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, continues to recede deeper into the safety and comfort of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“It is totally upsetting that while Mr. President is busy with his unnecessary rhetoric in Abuja, bandits, according to Governor Masari, are having a field day in persistent attacks on 10 local government areas, killing and robbing innocent citizens on daily basis.

“While it is common knowledge that President Buhari has failed and especially, in his three-pronged focus of security, economy and anti-corruption, it is however regrettable that his administration could be so aloof, cold and unperturbed as bandits ravage our citizens in most states and particularly in Mr. President’s home state. What a failure!

“President Buhari and Governor Masari must know that there is no way history will be kind to them and their party, the APC, for their incompetence, insensitivity and failure in governance, which have brought so much devastation to our dear nation.

“The PDP for the umpteenth time calls on President Buhari to wake up to the responsibilities of his office, pick himself up and lead from the front in the fight against insurgents, in line with his campaign promise. He should either shape up or ship out”, it said.

The party however urged Nigerians, especially the people of Katsina state, not to resign to despondency over President Buhari’s failures.

While charging the nation’s gallant troops to remain strong “as we work hard to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC, which has led to the escalation of woes in our country”.