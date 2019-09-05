Stop killing Nigerians, traders warn South Africans

Share This





















By Abba Onyeka

The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTs), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter yesterday warned South Africans against xenophobic attack on Nigerians in their country.

In a release from the association signed by the chairman and the secretary, Dr Edozie Prince Ugwu and Alumona Nichodemus respectively, which was read out by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Augustine Njeako, the traders called on both presidents of the countries to do everything humanly possible to stop the killings before it gets out of hand.

They said Nigerian traders won’t fold their hands to watch their kinsmen being killed for committing no offence.

According to them, the South Africans have been killing Nigerians and destroying their properties without South African and Nigerian governments bringing the perpetrators before the law is unacceptable.

The traders therefore demanded that, the South African government stop the killings with immediate effect; Nigerian Government should without delay engage the South African Government in a talk on how to come up with lasting solutions; the affected Nigerians be compensated adequately in line with international law and; the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted properly.

The association members therefore warned that they would not fold their hands to watch their members lives and properties being destroyed, adding that should this continue, they would mobilise Nigerian traders all over the world against South African’s interests.