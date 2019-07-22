Stop interfering in Obaseki’s Govt, Odigie-Oyegun tells Oshiomhole

Share This





















Former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. John Odigie-Oyegun, has urged his successor, Adams Oshiomhole, to desist from interfering in the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Odigie-Oyegun gave the advice in a statement signed by his Public Affairs Adviser, Ray Morphy, on Sunday in Abuja.

“I appeal to him (Oshiomhole) to stop disgracing the governing party APC and Edo State.

“He should give the governor a breathing space to concentrate in doing the job of serving the people of Edo.

““I wonder how he could easily forget that I never interfered or bothered about how he ran the government as the then governor of Edo, all the while I occupied the position of the party’s National chairman.

“I am yet to come to terms with why it has become difficult for Oshiomhole to realise that Obaseki is the only APC governor in the entire South-south.

“And he should be allowed to concentrate in giving the people of Edo the dividends of democracy,’’ Odigie-Oyegun said.

He urged the Progressives Governors Forum not to stand aside and watch their fellow governor being hampered by a party chairman whose actions might lead to political misfortune of the party.

“I also appeal to the Progressives Governors not to stand aside and watch their fellow governor hampered by a party chairman whose actions may lead to political misfortune of the party in the state,’’ Odigie-Oyegun added.(NAN)