Stop insulting our Governors, PDP cautions Gov. Buni

…Says All facts Show PDP Governors Are Most Performing

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised on the National Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, to stop sending impostors in his party to insult PDP state governors and other patriotic leaders just to divert attention from the problems of his party.

The PDP gave the advice in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party counselled Governor Buni to design a more constructive way of containing the manifest failures of APC government at the federal and state levels instead of his jealous act of seeking to use nonentities to attempt to drag down PDP performing governors and other well meaning Nigerians.

The party maintained that It is undisputable that governors elected on the platform of the PDP have performed and are performing better, by all standards, than their counterparts in the APC.

According to the PDP statement, “Nigerians across the country already know that the standard of living, infrastructural development, wealth creation, employment opportunities as well as growth in critical sectors including aviation, education, health, transportation power, energy, manufacturing, commerce are better in PDP states.

“Of course, no APC governor can point to any development project that can compete with the achievements of any of our governors in any sector of life.

“Such feat is not by accident but by sheer ingenuity, hard work and accountability being exhibited by our governors in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

“Furthermore, it is ludicrous that rather than advising President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to rescind the unjustified increase in fuel price and withdraw the morbid declaration that fuel price ought not to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia, the APC is further insulting Nigerians by bandying unsubstantiated oil subsidy figures, to defend their atrocious policy.

“In case the APC is not aware, it is instructive to remind them that their party and government have fallen too low in the esteem of Nigerians for it to seek a rebranding through impostors as spokespersons, to funnel lies, deception and distortions of facts in a fresh attempt to beguile Nigerians.

“It is incontrovertible that contrary to the lies of APC impostors, between 2006 and 2013, successive PDP administrations, effectively managed the resources of our nation and grew our economy to become one of the fastest growing in the world as recorded by Fitch and the IMF.

“Perhaps, the APC should be reminded that within this period, the PDP achieved the historical debt relief (of about $18 billion), which freed Nigeria from the suffocating shackles of huge external borrowings of the past.

