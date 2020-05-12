Stop frivolous injunctions, frequent adjournments, Gov. Okowa charges judges

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the judiciary to eschew granting of frivolous injunctions and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor gave the charge on Monday in Asaba, while swearing-in five new judges in the state.

He also urged the Bench in the state to avoid frequent adjournment of cases.

Okowa disclosed that the five new judges were appointed in line with procedures for such appointments as enshrined in Section 271, sub-section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the appointees possessed proven track record of performance, critical thinking skills and the noble temperament expected of judges.

Congratulating the judges, the governor stressed that their appointments were fitting reward for their years of diligence, patience and determination to excel.

“As you begin your journey as privileged Members of the Bench, I expect you to continue in the same spirit of hard work, excellence and perseverance that fetched you this elevation.

“You must see this promotion for what it is – a call to more work and higher responsibilities. Therefore, you cannot afford to be complacent.

“In the discharge of your duties as judges, you must consistently exhibit the qualities of open-mindedness, transparency, punctuality and firmness.

“Your job as judges will further challenge your intellect, task your patience, demand greater resourcefulness and, most importantly, test your value system.

“I expect you to maintain a high level of discipline and personal integrity. Your ethical conduct must always be above board; make it a point of duty to shun every appearance of temptation, bearing in mind that justice for one is justice for all,’’ he said.

He recalled his admonition to judges appointed in 2018, saying “one of the things you must guard against is the frivolous use of injunctions and the frequent adjournments of cases, which not only leads to delay and congested courts but has also contributed to negative perception of the judiciary in the court of public opinion.

“You have an obligation to see to it that justice is not only served but it is also seen to be served so that the judiciary does not lose the confidence of the public from which it ultimately derives its authority.”

Okowa reiterated his administration’s commitment to continually build capacity in the judiciary, enhance the process of justice delivery and provide working environment conducive for judges and support staff.

He stated that the construction of High Court Complex in Asaba had reached advanced stage, while the renovation of the courtrooms was being done in phases.

According to him, the projects will continue to receive priority attention from this administration even as we adroitly navigate our way through the current economic meltdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding on behalf of new judges, Justice Emmanuel Dolor thanked God and those who made it possible for them to emerge as judges and assured that they would carry out their duties without fear or favour.

The new judges are Ighoverio Aruoriwo, Emmanuel Dolor, Onome Marshal-Umukoro, Veronica Agboje and Ferdinand Enenmo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...