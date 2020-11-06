Stop branding us as militia, Shiites tells Kaduna Police Commissioner

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria also known as Shiite has condemned its branding as a Shiite militia by the Kaduna Police Commissioner in a statement he issued to pressmen recently, describing such a branding as mischievous.

This was contained in a press statement shared to the media by the President Media Forum of the Movement, Ibrahim Musa in Kaduna yesterday.

The Islamic Movement said: “It is clearly a mischievous and deliberate attempt at blackmail to not only mention the Islamic Movement in a row of renown crimes, but to also insinuate that it is a militia, a false accusation the Kaduna state government had failed to prove before the State High Court despite all efforts.”

It also added, “In this wise, it is worth educating him to set the record straight that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the revered leadership of Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky is a religious Movement aiming to establish Divine guidance and salvage the souls of people and not to kill them.

“The Movement uses knowledge and logic and does not need or use arms in achieving its lofty goals. So it is a deliberate mischief to label it as a militia.

“ It is pertinent for the peaceful Islamic Movement engaged in purely religious activities to condemn such act of falsehood of branding it as criminal and also insinuating that it is a militia.

“Lest the police commissioner forgets, the meaning of a militia is a military force that is raised from the civil population to engage in rebel or terrorist activities in opposition to a regular army.

“The Movement uses knowledge and logic and does not need or use arms in achieving its lofty goals. So it is a deliberate mischief to label it as a militia,” the statement reads.

