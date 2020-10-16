Stop attacking peaceful protesters- DHQ warns thugs, miscreants

Share This





















IGP warns against use of force on peaceful protesers

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday warned thugs and miscreants against attacking peaceful protesters across the country.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said “the Armed Forces and other security agencies have observed with dismay some violence-related protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

“This unfolding event against peace loving Nigerians will not be condoned. Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth, or face appropriate measures. “

The statement noted that the Military High Command duly encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on ground for their safety.

“In clear terms, any attempt to undermine the democracy of our beloved nation under any cover will not be allowed. For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President Commander in Chief.

“Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria.The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organized, patriotic and civil manner.”

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile The IGP said that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police, according to a statement by DCP FRANK MBA, Force Public Relations Officer in Abuja yesterday.

The IGP however appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

The IGP stressed that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force.

