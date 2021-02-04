Stop Adamu from parading as IGP, lawyer tells court

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A legal practitioner, Maxwell Okpara, has asked a Federal High Court Abuja, to stop Mohammed Adamu from parading himself as the Inspector General of Police(IGP).

The plaintiff also asked the court to restrain from exercising any form of command over the Nigeria police force.

President Mohammadu Buhari, Muhammade Adamu, the Attorney General of Federation and Nigeria Police Counsel are mentioned as the defendants in the matter.

According to the plaintiff, Adamu’s tenure has elapsed on February 1, 2021 by the virtue of Nigeria Police Act.

He maintained that Adamu completed his tenure as IG on February 1, 2021 after completing 25years in service as requires by the Nigeria Police Act.

In the originating summon in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/106/2021, the plaintiff, Maxwell Okpara, wants the court to determine, whether by provisions of section 215, 216, and Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, Adamu can continue to function as IGP after Feb 2, 2021.

The plaintiff also wants the court to determine, whether the failure of the president or the Nigeria Police (1st and second defendants) to appoint another IG does not constitute abdication of their duty.

In a ten paragraph affidavit, deposed by the counsel, Maxwell Okpara,(plaintiff), he stated that though, Adamu is no longer a serving Police officer but has continued to function in that capacity.

The plaintiff urged the court to determine if the continued stayed in office by Adamu has not breeched the provisions of the constitution and Nigeria Police Act.

The plaintiff, therefore wants the court to declare illegal, null and void all action taken by Adamu from midnight of February 1, 2021.

