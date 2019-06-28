Still on Onnoghen’s ‘sin’

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari this week categorically told Nigerians why he relieved the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, of his position.

There have been several speculations as the opposition had impugned political motive and alleged that the former CJN, and by extension the judiciary, was being intimidated by the executive. Onnoghen vigorously contested the allegation of his failure to declare his assets at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) only to be convicted after trial.

Buhari, while explaining why he had to ‘deal’ with Onnoghen laid everything bare as he confirmed that the ex-CJN had millions of foreign currencies in accounts he ‘disowned’ only to be confronted with brute facts.

This disclosure has therefore rested all insinuations, especially from the opposition, that Onneghen got sacked out of vendetta. The red herring that Onnoghen’s trial was synonymous with the trial of the Judiciary has also been debunked.

Nevertheless, there are so many government officers who are guilty of this same offence and the the President will do well if he could just fish them out and accord them the Onnoghen’s treatment. Confiscating unexplained wealth and turning same to public use as pronounced by the President will not only serve as deterrents but also provide resources to fund public utilities.

Anti-graft agencies must be made to latch on the government Whistle-blowing policy to expose government officials and their acolytes in the private sectors with itchy fingers pilfering public funds.