Steer clear of Kogi guber, PDP warns el-Rufai

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi State National Campaign Council, to steer clear of the state as the people abhor incitements and threats in the November 16 governorship election.

The PDP gave the warning in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party categorically declared that the people of Kogi State are already aware of individuals in the APC known for issuing threats as well as the “body bag” metaphor and will never allow such incitements to pervade the November election.

The PDP said that Governor el-Rufai must have realized that whatever his party, the APC, perpetuated in Kaduna state in the 2019 general elections can no longer be replayed, not even in Kaduna State or any other state of the federation, not to talk of Kogi State, with its long standing history of tough resistance to forceful occupation and control.

According to the statement, “Governor el-Rufai therefore should not bother to lead a failed team of an expansionist force into a lost battle. He should rather use the opportunity to counsel Governor Yahaya Bello to accept his rejection by the people of Kogi State and be ready to face the burden of a crushing defeat on November 16.

“The APC knows that Governor Bello has gone down in history as the worst governor ever in Nigeria; who cannot point to any developmental project or initiative in governance and under whom a once vibrant and productive state has been reduced to the poorest and most dejected in our country.

“If the APC means well for Kogi State, the party should not be wasting it’s time to campaign but rather counsel Yahaya Bello to use the remaining days of his abysmal tenure to show remorse, pay up the 36 month arrears he owes workers and pensioners, restitute for those who died because of his suppressive rule and get ready with his handover notes.

“The APC Campaign Council should come to terms with the fact that the people of Kogi State had made up their minds to repay Yahaya Bello in his own coin by kicking him out of office.

“Therefore, no amount of apologies, intimidations, violence, vote buying and “body bag” metaphor can change their resolve or save Governor Bello from defeat in this election”, the leading opposition party declared.