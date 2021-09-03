Statutory allocation: FCT Councils, stakeholders share N4.1bn

By Stanley Onyekwere

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed a total sum of N4,119, 421,409.95 billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders, as its share of statutory allocation for the month of July 2021,

The figure reveals an increase of revenue from the N2,660, 740, 632.40 billion disbursed in month of June, to N4,119, 421,409.95 in the month of July, representing over 50 percent increase.

A breakdown of the figure released shows that the sum of N2,209,783,886.19 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,909, 637, 523.77 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,119,421,409.95 billion.

However, distribution to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N435, 351, 708.77 million, while Gwagwalada got N409,111,766.45 million and Kuje received N347,756,153.64 million.

Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N325,387,924.28 million, Abaji got N355,643,246.88 million and Kwali received N336,533,086.17 million bringing the total sum to N2,209,783,886.19 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,534, 114,914.46 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N41,194,214.11 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849, 405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N1,909,637,523.77 billion.

According to the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 156th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, commended all critical stakeholders for their cooperation, despite challenges recorded in the past.

Aliyu, in a statement from her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, which was made available to PeoplesDaily, explained that the decline in the allocation was as a result of increase in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

She however charged chairmen of the Area Councils to initiate projects that would benefit the rural communities, just as she decried infrastructural dearth in the area council.

“With the improved revenue allocation to your various councils, you should begin to initiate projects that will benefit the rural people. The infrastructural dearth in the area councils and satellite towns does not speak well of the administration.

“Much has been achieved in the city, but regrettably we have seen much in the suburbs. Use what you have now to do something for your people”, she stated.

While calling for more commitment on the part of all stakeholders, the Minister however commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.