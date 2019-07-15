Stakeholders task govt on mobile classroom app

Share This





















Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

Educationist and stakeholders in the education sector has called on government to consider formal adoption of online learning system in various schools across the country, saying the Nigerian child must not be left behind.

The newly launched indigenous audio-visual learning application, called “Mobile Classroom App,” has the capacity to enhance learning among students and reduce the challenges causing poor performance during internal and external examinations.

stakeholders made this known while speaking during the launch at the Executive Learning Centre Academy Halogen, Lagos.

The experts in their respective remarks sought immediate adoption of the innovation as part of effort towards improving learning capacities of Nigerian students and adults who desire knowledge acquisition.

The originator of the App, Mr. Akeem Salami, described the initiative as “the first indigenous audiovisual classroom application from Africa and a new learning experience that will enhance the way people learn via mobile devices like phones and computers.”

The App, which Salami said is available on Google play store and IOS app store, has interactive features and functionalities that make learning and retention easier for students. He noted that it was designed with a view to solving the problem of failure in national examinations and colleges across the country.

He said: “Mobile Classroom App targets primarily the Nigerian market, but will offer services to other interested parties beyond the shores of Nigeria. This application is presently loaded with subjects offered in the nation’s national examinations in line with the syllabuses of various bodies conducting such tests.”

The special guest of honour and legal practitioner, Segun Ajibola (SAN) commended the originator for his insight, describing the concept as very apt.

Ajibola added that the initiative would provide bigger opportunity for Nigerians to acquire education, as it is now possible to learn on the go.

“Nigerians are great users of Internet and other smart gadgets, this will make it more easier to be able to use the Mobile Classroom App with ease, “the legal luminary stated.

Also a lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Babajide Obanikoro, said the app is a fantastic opportunity to re-engage students who have left the school system for further studies.

He added that such innovation would further expose Nigerians and help them learn as their peers in developed countries.